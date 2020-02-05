It’s Just An Image – Newcastle United Star Defends Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons believes Magpies team-mate Allan Saint-Maximin's flashy image is in contrast to his personality.



On 2nd August last year, Newcastle completed the signing of Saint-Maximin from Ligue 1 side Nice for a fee in the region of £16.5m, with the winger signing a deal until the summer of 2025.













The Magpies announced the arrival by releasing images of the Frenchman. Apart from the Newcastle jersey, Saint-Maximin was seen wearing a gold watch on his right wrist, earrings in both his ears, a gold chain around his neck and a headband.



The 22-year-old cannot wear the jewellery when he goes onto the pitch but the headband, which he started wearing when watching kung-fu films as a child, remains.





Some have criticised the Newcastle winger for his image, but Aarons has spoken out in his defence.







Explaining his team-mate's flashy image, the 24-year-old has insisted that Saint-Maximin's appearance is largely in contrast to the person he is in real life.



“It’s crazy how much of a contrast his personality is to how he dresses and how he is on the pitch,” Aarons told The Athletic.





“This flash guy image is just that: an image.”



Newcastle boss Steve Bruce meanwhile thinks that the winger's approach off the pitch is the same as it is on it.



"He’s eccentric off the pitch and like that on it, too.



"He’s not your normal one. I think I’m going to have fun and games with him — but he’s got that natural flair that gets your off your seat."



Saint-Maximin's start to his Newcastle career was marred with niggling injuries, but the winger will be hopeful that he kick on in the second half of the season.

