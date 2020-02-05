Jurgen Klopp Is Something Special – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has heaped praise on his Reds managers Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp and is convinced Klopp is special.



The Serbian winger signed for the Premier League giants from Portuguese side Benfica in the summer of 2014 and was let go on a free transfer in the January 2019 transfer window.













While Markovic was on the books at Liverpool for almost five years, he made little impression and was shipped out on a series of loan spells.



He was hoping to catch Klopp's eye when the German took over in 2015, but could not find favour; even so, Markovic rates Klopp highly.





He has expressed his admiration for both Klopp and Rodgers, who signed him for the Reds.







"Both are top coaches, you can see with Brendan at Leicester and you can see with Jurgen he is something special", Markovic told beIN Sports.



While he has moved on from Liverpool, Markovic has revealed that he still supports the Reds and watches their games.





"I support them of course when I have time, I had a contract for many years with them and of course, I will always watch them."



While Markovic was managed by both Rodgers and Klopp, all of his appearances for Liverpool came under the Northern Irishman.

