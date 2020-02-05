Juventus Join Manchester United In Admiration For 16-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Jude Bellingham is also being tracked by Italian champions Juventus, it has been claimed.



The 16-year-old midfielder broke into the Birmingham City first-team squad this season and has already made 28 senior appearances for the club this season.













Bellingham is a big target for Manchester United and the Premier League giants tabled a big-money offer to snare him away from St. Andrew’s in the winter transfer window.



Manchester United are likely to make another move in the summer but they are likely to face competition from several clubs in England and in Europe.





According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Juventus are one of the clubs who are keeping close tabs on Bellingham with a view to signing him.







The teenage midfielder is being watched by several clubs in Europe and Juventus have noted his talent and are keen.



Bellingham has a contract until 2021 with Birmingham and is believed to be keen on continuing playing regular first-team football.





He stayed put at Birmingham last month, but it remains to be seen whether he can resists offers from heavyweights of European football in the summer.

