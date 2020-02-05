Leeds United Haven’t Learned From Last Season – Championship Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship midfielder Charlie Adam believes attack could be something which gives Brentford the edge in the race for promotion, while he feels Leeds United have not learned from last season's slump.



30 games into the Championship season, the fight for the automatic Premier League promotion spots and playoff spots is heating up, with the top six sides separated by a maximum of six points.













West Brom and Leeds enjoyed a good lead before the start of the year, but a slump in form has seen those behind them close the points gap.



While the Baggies have won just one of their last eight league games, Reading star Adam believes Slaven Bilic will lead the side to promotion this term.





Reviewing the promotion chances of other candidates, the ex-Liverpool midfielder has insisted that Brentford's possibilities depend on their attack, while lauding Nottingham Forest for getting good results depsite not having in his view a great squad.







One team who Adam expected to earn their way into the top-tier were Leeds. However, the 34-year-old feels that the Whites have not learned from last term's slump.



“There is no standout that is going to run away with it. Brentford, they’ve got three players up front who could be the difference, but there is no absolute standout", Adam said on BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club.





“Leeds, I always felt there was a period where they can go, because of that mentality from last season. They just never learn from that experience.



“West Brom are a team that have got experienced players, a good manager, that doesn’t matter how they play as long as they win and he’s going to get them over the line.



“There’s not been a standout team, and I think it’s still up for grabs.



"Forest are showing good signs but if you look at the squad, it’s not the best squad in the league but they’re getting results and have got a good manager with a good way of playing.”



Leeds are due to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this weekend, before they then travel to Brentford.

