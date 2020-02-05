XRegister
26 October 2019

05/02/2020 - 12:01 GMT

Liverpool Not Our Most Difficult Opponents – Flamengo Coach Jorge Jesus

 




Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus has revealed that league rivals Athletico Paranaense have caused his Brazilian champions more trouble than European giants Liverpool.

In December last year, Champions League winners Liverpool locked horns with Brazilian outfit Flamengo in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.  


 



While the Urubu kept Jurgen Klopp's men at bay for most of the game, they were not able to stop countryman Roberto Firmino from scoring an extra-time winner and were forced to be bystanders as the Merseyside-based club lifted the trophy.

Despite suffering defeat after putting up a valiant effort, Jesus, who side are set to take on league rivals Athletico Paranaense in the Brazil Super Cup in less than two weeks time, does not believe Liverpool are the toughest side they have faced so far.
 


The Portuguese tactician insisted that Athletico Paranaense are the team that have caused them the most difficulties and heaped praise on the quality possessed by Flamengo's league rivals.



"I never said this, but I will say today – of all the games we played, [including] against Liverpool and River [Plate], Athletico were the team that created the most difficulties for us", Jesus told a press conference.

"Very strong. It isn't just that I have two weeks of work. There's a lot of collective and individual quality.
 


While Jesus has hailed Athletico Paranaense as the toughest side Flamengo have faced, his team managed to beat Dorival Junior's side 2-0 in the last meeting between the two sides.
 