Mino Raiola Wanted To Take Him To AC Milan – Newcastle Star’s Mother

Allan Saint-Maximin's mother Nadege has revealed that super agent Mino Raiola tried to take the Newcastle United star to AC Milan last year.



Newcastle signed Saint-Maximin from French club Nice for a fee in the region of £16.5m last summer and the Frenchman's arrival excited many Magpies fans.













While his numbers have not been impressive so far, the 22-year-old is slowly adjusting to life on Tyneside, where he chose to come with the sole intention of playing football.



Saint-Maximin's mother, Nadege, has insisted that the winger is not motivated by money and pointed out that is why he was not lured by the offers from different agents in the game and is represented by his bother Kurtys.





She also went on to reveal that super agent Raiola approached Saint-Maximin multiple times and tried to take him to Italian side AC Milan last year.







“We have had many agents who have tried to tie down Allan”, Nadege told The Athletic.



“Mino Raiola has approached him on a few occasions and he tried to take him to AC Milan last year.





"Previous coaches have tried to get him to sign to their agents as well.



"But Kurtys knows what Allan wants; it’s not about money, it’s about football. When Allan moves somewhere, it’s to play.”



Saint-Maximin has scored one goal and provided two assists from his 14 league appearances for Newcastle so far.

