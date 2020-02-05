Mohamed Elyounoussi On Bench – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to play go up against Stephen Robinson's Motherwell side at Fir Park this evening.



Neil Lennon's side have opened up a seven-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and will be keen to turn the screw by going on a lengthy winning run.













Motherwell suffered a 1-0 defeat at Livingston at the weekend, while Celtic visited Hamilton and ran out 4-1 winners, scoring three times in the final 12 minutes.



The two meetings between the two sides this season have seen Celtic run out 5-2 and 2-0 winners, and they start as firm favourites this evening.





Celtic boss Neil Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while a back three of Christopher Jullien, Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer line up. Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Olivier Ntcham, while Callum McGregor supports Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard. James Forrest and Greg Taylor are wing-backs.







The Celtic manager has options on the bench if changes are needed, including Mohamed Elyounoussi and Tom Rogic.





Celtic Team vs Motherwell



Forster, Simunovic, Ajer, Jullien, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Taylor, Griffiths, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Welsh, Bolingoli, Rogic, Christie, Elyounoussi, Klimala

