XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/02/2020 - 18:32 GMT

Mohamed Elyounoussi On Bench – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

 




Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to play go up against Stephen Robinson's Motherwell side at Fir Park this evening. 

Neil Lennon's side have opened up a seven-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and will be keen to turn the screw by going on a lengthy winning run. 
 

 



Motherwell suffered a 1-0 defeat at Livingston at the weekend, while Celtic visited Hamilton and ran out 4-1 winners, scoring three times in the final 12 minutes.

The two meetings between the two sides this season have seen Celtic run out 5-2 and 2-0 winners, and they start as firm favourites this evening.
 


Celtic boss Neil Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while a back three of Christopher Jullien, Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer line up. Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Olivier Ntcham, while Callum McGregor supports Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard. James Forrest and Greg Taylor are wing-backs.



The Celtic manager has options on the bench if changes are needed, including Mohamed Elyounoussi and Tom Rogic.
 


Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Forster, Simunovic, Ajer, Jullien, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Taylor, Griffiths, Edouard 

Substitutes: Bain, Welsh, Bolingoli, Rogic, Christie, Elyounoussi, Klimala
 