Name Better Fans – Leeds United Star Hails Backing At Old Trafford

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has hailed the support the Whites faithful gave at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as the club's Under-18s took on their Manchester United counterparts in the FA Youth Cup.



In a hard-fought game, Manchester United edged out Leeds 1-0 thanks to a goal on the hour mark from Dillon Hoogewerf.













Close to 1,500 Leeds fans were in attendance and they made sure to hail the young Whites for their efforts, leaving Roberts hugely impressed.



Posting a video of the Leeds fans singing Marching On Together at the final whistle, Roberts wrote on Twitter: "Name better fans….I'll wait."



Name better Fans … I’ll wait 🤨🤩👏🏽 https://t.co/2utecXrI2M — Tyler Roberts (@official_tyro) February 5, 2020



Leeds had opportunities to score in the game, with Henri Kumwenda, Jack Jenkins and Stuart McKinstry all going close for the visitors.







Just four minutes after Manchester United scored, Leeds were reduced to ten men as Kumwenda picked up his second booking of the game, receiving his marching orders.



Leeds rallied as the final whistle approached, but the ten men of the visitors could find no way through and it was Manchester United who booked their spot in the next round of the FA Youth Cup.





The visitors however will take much from the game and the club's coaches will hope the tie serves as a learning experience.

