Neil Lennon Will Make This Selection Decision – Former Celtic Star On Europa League Games

Former Celtic star Darren Jackson believes Neil Lennon will prefer Hatem Abd Elhamed over Jeremie Frimpong in the tough away games in Europe.



Frimpong has been included in the Bhoys' Europa League squad after a stellar first half of the season where he has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Scottish football.













There are expectations that the former Manchester City man will make his way into the Europa League starting eleven as well when the competition returns at the end of the month.



But Jackson feels the Celtic boss will play Elhamed over Frimpong if the Israeli is fit and ready to feature in the starting eleven for Celtic.





While he feels that is in the easier games, Frimpong could get more opportunities, the former Bhoy believes that in the tough away games Elhamed will get the nod if fit.







Jackson said on PLZ Soccer: “I don’t think away from home Frimpong will play.



“If Elhamed is fit, he will play.





“I think at home, against lesser teams, even in Europe, I think it will be hard for the two full-backs to keep bombing on.



“To get Elhamed fit is massive for them, especially in Europe.”



Elhamed started the first four games of Celtic's Europa League push, but missed the last two games due to an injury.

