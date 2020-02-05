Steve Bruce Urges Newcastle United To Enjoy FA Cup Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has insisted that the FA Cup is still special and wants the Magpies to enjoy their run in the competition this term.



The Magpies handed third division side Oxford United a 3-2 defeat in their FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday evening.













While it took an extra-time winner from Allan Saint-Maximin for the Magpies to see off the League One side, the win saw them progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2006.



Newcastle boss Bruce, who believes the FA Cup is still special despite many claiming the tournament had lost its glory, urged the club to cherish the side's achievement and run in the competition this term.





Reminiscing about the magic of the cup, the 59-year-old recalled how he took Hull City to the FA Cup final in 2014 and believes the Tigers fans still remember it fondly.







"Let's enjoy it", Bruce said on BBC Radio Newcastle.



"Look, I have said many times now, I learnt four, five years ago that the FA Cup is still a bit special if you get there.





"A club like ours – I didn't think it'd be possible at Hull and then all of a sudden we won two-three games and then all of a sudden you get the quarter-final and the semi-final.



"If you ask the Hull people, the Hull supporters, I'm sure they enjoyed promotions and this stuff and the other but the FA Cup final will rank up with them because certainly as a player and a manager, it is one of the great occasions of the football calendar."



Newcastle will take on Championship club West Brom in the fifth round of the FA Cup in March.

