Tanguy Ndombele Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side in an FA Cup fourth round replay this evening.



The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at St Mary's in January and will now do battle again for the right to slot into the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they would play Norwich City at home.













Tottenham scored a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend and boss Jose Mourinho will be hopeful of his side building on their momentum by beating the Saints this evening.



Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Tottenham, while Mourinho opts to field a back four of Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga.





In midfield, Tottenham will be looking for Eric Dier and Harry Winks to control the game, while Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura provide support to Heung-Min Son.







Mourinho has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Dele Alli and Troy Parrott.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton



Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Dier, Winks, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Lucas, Son



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Cirkin, Skipp, Gedson, Alli, Parrott

