They’re Sick of Sight of Me – Steve Bruce Confirms Newcastle Break Plans

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed that the Magpies will not be spending the winter break together and will take time off to freshen up.



Bruce's side earned a hard-fought win against Oxford United in their FA Cup fourth round replay and sealed their spot in the fifth round on Tuesday.













With the fourth round out of the way and no league action this weekend, the Magpies can now take time off in the winter break.



While Newcastle could use the time to put some extra work on the training ground, Bruce has revealed that the team will be taking time off and resting during the break.





The 59-year-old joked that the Magpies players have had enough of him, before explaining that the team will be allowed to do anything they want in the upcoming days, whether it be meeting their families or going on holiday.







"No, [we are not getting away as a group]. I've had enough of them", Bruce said on BBC Radio Newcastle.



"They've had enough of me by the way. They are sick of the sight of me.





"So, let them all go on and do what they have to do, some of them are going to see their family, some of them are going to find the sun.



"Just let them have four, five, six, seven days off and let them just recover and see what we have got in, hopefully, ten-eleven days time."



Newcastle will visit Arsenal in the Premier League when they return to action on 16th February.

