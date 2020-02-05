This Cancels Out James Tavernier’s Weakness For Me – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Alan Rough believes Rangers captain James Tavernier’s contribution going forward cancels out any defensive frailties his game might have.



Tavernier has missed the last four league games for Rangers and his absence has been felt as the Gers won just two of those games and in the process lost ground to Celtic in the title race.













The club captain is expected to be back in the starting eleven against Hibernian tonight and Rough believes his return will be a boost for the side as his attacking talents have been missed in recent games.



The former goalkeeper hailed the attacking impetus that Tavernier brings to the Rangers side and believes his defensive frailties can be overlooked because of what he does in attack.





Rough also feels it is up to the other Rangers players to provide cover to the full-back because of what he can do attacking wise for the side.







The former Scotland goalkeeper said on PLZ Soccer: “He is a big player for them.



“I think it has been proven in the last two or three games in the attacking point of view.





“He gets into positions that hurts other teams, he puts quality balls inside the box and he scores goals.



“Okay, you can have a go at him defensively if you want, but his attacking play and what he does in the forward positions just cancels it for me.



“I think if he is going up the park as much in the 90 minutes, other people should cover for him.”



Tavernier has scored three goals and has 12 assists to his name in all competitions this season.

