This Is Why Rangers Have Signed Ianis Hagi – Former Scotland Star

Former Scotland star Darren Jackson believes Rangers are missing a spark and killer instinct in midfield at the moment, which has stalled their momentum, and is the reason they have signed Ianis Hagi.



Rangers went into the winter break on a high with a win over Celtic at Parkhead, but their form has been patchy since they returned to action.













Just two wins in their last four league games have left them seven points behind Celtic in the title race, albeit playing a game fewer than the defending champions.



Jackson has conceded that Rangers have failed to build on the momentum they had after the win over Celtic in the derby and feels that a lack of quality in the middle park has been a major problem for Steven Gerrard’s side.





He believes Rangers still have some solid players in midfield, but they do not have the x-factor that can open defences up or provide killer balls for Alfredo Morelos up front for the Gers, which is why Hagi has been signed.







Jackson said on PLZ Soccer: “They put themselves in a great position just before the winter break with the Old Firm win, they have come back and they have not hit the ground running.



“Steven says they are missing that spark and I am thinking that is why they have brought Hagi in.





“I don’t think what we have seen in the middle of the park are very good footballers.



“I am a big fan of Steve Davis, they are good passers of the ball, but they don’t give you the spark that produces the killer pass for Morelos or a [Ryan] Kent coming from the side.”



Rangers are desperate for a win going into tonight’s league clash against Hibernian.

