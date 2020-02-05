What A Player – Neil Lennon Hails Celtic Star As Bhoys Crush Motherwell

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hailed Odsonne Edouard after the Bhoys thrashed Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park to maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.



Edouard fired Celtic ahead with just nine minutes on the clock in the Premiership clash and the goal was the difference between the two sides at the break.













Leigh Griffiths made it 2-0 in the 51st minute, before Callum McGregor killed off any faint Motherwell hopes of a comeback by scoring a third for the visitors with 15 minutes left.



Edouard capped off the win, completing his brace, by striking in the 80th minute, as Celtic ran out commanding 4-0 winners.





Lennon is full of praise for Edouard, who he is sure can become even better in the future.







"Just a magnificent performance. What a player he is, just his all round game is so good, he's just a joy to watch at the moment", Lennon told BBC Sportsound post match.



"I don't like building players up but it's very difficult not to when you have a player of that quality playing the way he is – 24 goals is a magnificent return."





"He can get better. He's only 22 so he's got everything in front of him.



"I'm so pleased he's playing so well and that he's so happy here", the Celtic manager added.



Edouard was linked with several clubs over the course of the January transfer window, but Celtic made sure to keep hold of the French striker.

