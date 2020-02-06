Arsenal Face Spanish Competition For Eredivisie Talent Orkun Kokcu

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are facing competition from Spanish clubs for the signature of Feyenoord attacking midfielder Orkun Kokcu.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has caught the eye of many with his performances for Feyenoord during the ongoing season.













Several clubs have been keeping tabs on him, with Arsenal believed to be considering tabling an offer for him in the summer.



The Gunners could well opt to make a move for him at the end of the season, but it has been claimed that they are likely to face stiff competition for his signature.





According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, at least two Spanish clubs are also interested in snapping up the Turkey Under-21 midfielder.







His performances have been closely watched and two clubs from Spain are considering tabling offers for him in the summer.



Arsenal have continued to keep watch on Kokcu, but are now facing competition from clubs for his signature.





Feyenoord are aware of the interest the youngster has been attracting and could sell him in the summer if they receive a fee in the region of €17m.

