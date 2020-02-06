Atletico Madrid Star Indicates Big Respect For Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Joao Felix has conceded that Liverpool are possibly the most difficult team to face in the Champions League.



Liverpool are defending European champions and are going into their last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid as favourites to progress in the competition.













In little close to two weeks’ time, Atletico Madrid will host Liverpool in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano and Felix is aware of the task his side are facing in the Champions League.



The Portuguese admits that his side will be playing possibly the most difficult team in the Champions League at the moment.





He is aware of the qualities of Jurgen Klopp’s side and while he conceded that any game in the Champions League is hard, his view is that playing against the current Liverpool side is possibly the toughest assignment.







“It will be a very difficult tie”, Felix told Eleven Sports.



“Perhaps of all the teams, they are the most difficult team.





“Liverpool are in good shape, in excellent form, they are the defending champions and it will be very difficult, as with any match in the Champions League.



“But against this Liverpool who are doing very well, it will be even more difficult.”



Felix is a major doubt to face Liverpool as he is recovering from a leg injury and is unlikely to be fit in time to feature for Atletico Madrid against the Reds.

