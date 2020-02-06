Barcelona Credited With Admiration For Richarlison

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have an interest in Everton forward Richarlison but there are doubts over whether they have the funds to pursue his signature, according to The Athletic.



The Brazilian forward’s future at Everton came under the scanner as the end of the transfer window approached as Barcelona were linked with making a €100m bid.













The talk was quickly denied by both clubs and Richarlison stayed put at Goodison Park as the transfer window slammed shut.



However, Richarlison is firmly on Barcelona's radar as a future recruit, with the Catalan giants firm admirers of his abilities.





The Camp Nou side are scanning the transfer market for future additions as they look to make sure they keep pace with Real Madrid.







The Brazilian forward has his admirers inside the Barcelona camp and he is one of the players the club are considering as a long term replacement for Luis Suarez.



But Barcelona have made no formal approach and it is unclear if they have the money which would be needed to sign Richarlison.





A move in the summer has been mooted, but unless Barcelona raise funds by selling players, the club are unlikely to have the money to sign the forward.



Everton are aware of the interest but are in no mood to lose the former Watford man in the near future.

