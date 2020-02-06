XRegister
26 October 2019

06/02/2020 - 20:30 GMT

Claim From Italy: Real Madrid Linked With Chelsea Star

 




Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is one of the midfielders Real Madrid are tracking ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

The Italian has enjoyed regular game time under Frank Lampard this season, however his future has come under the scanner due to comments from his agent.  


 



The player’s representative has indicated that he is expecting offers for Jorginho this summer, and he has already been linked with a move to Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri remains a fan of the midfielder and is believed to be considering taking him to Juventus during the summer transfer window.
 


But there is expected to be competition for his signature if he decides to leave Chelsea, as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Real Madrid are also interested in him.



The midfielder is being tracked by the Spanish giants as the club are expected to be in the market for midfield men in the summer transfer window.

Jorginho is happy at Chelsea, but it remains to be seen whether he will be prepared to leave the club if offers arrive on his table at the end of the season.
 


Chelsea would be expected to demand more than the €55m they paid to sign him from Napoli if clubs make an approach for him in the summer.
 