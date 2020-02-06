Dreamed Of It As Wee Boy – Rangers Starlet Reveals Favourite Gers Memory

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Kai Kennedy has picked out his senior team debut against Stranraer last month as his favourite Gers memory so far and is hopeful of making more appearances for the club.



Having moved into Graeme Murty's development squad at the age of just 17, Kennedy's rise through the ranks of the Rangers academy has been remarkable.













The Scotsman has been a regular in the Gers youth squads that have made their way into the UEFA Youth League playoffs and Scottish Challenge Cup semi-finals.



While Kennedy has helped the Rangers' youth sides to significant achievements this season, his most remarkable moment came when Steven Gerrard decided to give him his debut by bringing him on towards the end of the team's Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer last month.





Reflecting on the occasion, Kennedy has revealed that it was a moment that he also dreamt of as a boy and has named it as the favourite memory of his career so far.







"Favourite memory is making my debut against Stranraer", Kennedy wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



"I have dreamed of that since I was a wee boy so hopefully there will be many more games to come."





Kennedy was delighted to make his debut in front of the fans at Ibrox and is hopeful that it was just the first of many more to come.



"It was unbelievable to get on in front of the Rangers fans. The biggest game I have played in so far", Kennedy added.



"I just need to keep doing what I am doing and keep learning from the players and coaches here. If I get my chance again hopefully I can take it."



Rangers Under-19s will take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Youth League next week and then Gers Under-21s will lock horns with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Challenge Cup next Sunday, and Kennedy will be looking to star in both games.

