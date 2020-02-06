Gyrano Kerk: Celtic Linked Winger Admits England Dream

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic linked winger Gyrano Kerk has revealed his ambition to move to the Premier League, possibly in the summer.



Kerk’s future at FC Utrecht was under the scanner during the winter transfer window due to rumours of a possible transfer to Scotland.













Celtic were believed to be interested in getting their hands on the winger, but the player claimed that he never seriously considered leaving Utrecht during the January transfer window.



“It didn’t go through my mind to go anywhere else”, Kerk told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.





“It is not really the moment that I really wanted to dream or something.”







However, the 24-year-old is keen to take the next step in his career and feels if it is possible he would like to move away from Utrecht during the summer transfer window.



Celtic are still believed to be interested, but Kerk revealed that he wants to play in the Premier League and would prefer a move to England if he leaves at the end of the season.





“Of course I want to take the next step.



“If that is possible in the summer and everyone can be happy with what can happen, I would like to take the next step.



“The English league is a big dream, the style of football suits mean and maybe that is why I prefer it.”



Kerk has a contract until 2023 with Utrecht and has nine goals and seven assists to his name this season.

