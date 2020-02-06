XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/02/2020 - 11:29 GMT

Gyrano Kerk: Celtic Linked Winger Admits England Dream

 




Celtic linked winger Gyrano Kerk has revealed his ambition to move to the Premier League, possibly in the summer.

Kerk’s future at FC Utrecht was under the scanner during the winter transfer window due to rumours of a possible transfer to Scotland.  


 



Celtic were believed to be interested in getting their hands on the winger, but the player claimed that he never seriously considered leaving Utrecht during the January transfer window.

“It didn’t go through my mind to go anywhere else”, Kerk told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.
 


“It is not really the moment that I really wanted to dream or something.”



However, the 24-year-old is keen to take the next step in his career and feels if it is possible he would like to move away from Utrecht during the summer transfer window.

Celtic are still believed to be interested, but Kerk revealed that he wants to play in the Premier League and would prefer a move to England if he leaves at the end of the season.
 


“Of course I want to take the next step.

“If that is possible in the summer and everyone can be happy with what can happen, I would like to take the next step.

“The English league is a big dream, the style of football suits mean and maybe that is why I prefer it.”

Kerk has a contract until 2023 with Utrecht and has nine goals and seven assists to his name this season.
 