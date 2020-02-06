Hamilton Will Be Tough But We’re Back To Our Best – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender George Edmundson expects a tough challenge from Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup this weekend, but believes the Gers are back to their best with the performance against Hibernian.



After being held to a 0-0 draw by Aberdeen, Steven Gerrard's side returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Hibernian at Ibrox on Wednesday night.













Edmundson, who started his second league game of the season, cancelled out Paul Hanlon's opener just before half-time before winter signing Ianis Hagi netted the winner for the hosts.



The 22-year-old defender has admitted that Rangers were in a slump recently, but believes the Light Blues are back to their best after the win against Hibs.





Turning his attention to Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Hamilton Academical, Edmundson is expecting to face a tough challenge, but has vowed that the Gers will be up for it.







“I think everybody knows we have probably been off it the last couple of weeks", Edmundson told Rangers TV.



"And I think that second-half shows we were back to our best tonight.





“It will be a tough game again on Saturday so we will prepare properly and hopefully we can get the win.”



Edmundson has spent most of his time on the bench so far this season and will be hopeful that his performance against Hibernian earns him more game time.

