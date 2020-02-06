His Decision Making Is Unbelievable – Kai Kennedy Reveals Rangers Idol

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Kai Kennedy has revealed that he looks up to Gers senior star Ryan Kent and is an admirer of the winger's decision making.



Among the many exciting prospects in the academy of Scottish giants Rangers is Kennedy, who was recently linked with a move to Manchester City and Bayern Munich.













The 17-year-old winger quickly rose through the ranks of the Light Blues youth set-up and went on to make his senior team debut for Steven Gerrard's men last month, coming on as a substitute in their Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer.



Having spent significant time with the Rangers senior squad, Kennedy now has first hand experience of the players in the side and one star who has particularly impressed the teenager is Kent.





Kennedy has revealed that he looks up to the former Liverpool winger, who plays in the same position as him, and has heaped praise on his unbelievable decision making.







"I look up to Ryan Kent", Kennedy wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



"He plays in the same position as me, he drives at teams and his decision making is unbelievable. He is a top player so I look up to him."





While Kent is Kennedy's Rangers idol, the winger was inspired by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as a child.



"Lionel Messi – for his decision making, his dribbling, his skill, his goals.



"I would say he is the best player ever", he said when asked to name his inspiration in football.



Having made his Rangers debut this season, Kennedy will be looking to get more first team playing time under his belt.

