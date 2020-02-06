I Loved Dundee Derby – Rangers Talent Delighted With Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Josh McPake has admitted that his six-month loan spell at Dundee helped him earn valuable first-team experience, with the Dundee derby a particular highlight.



The 18-year-old striker joined Scottish Championship club Dundee from top-flight side Rangers on loan until January in the summer transfer window.













Having completed his loan spell with the Dark Blues last month, McPake returned to parent club Rangers with what he believes to be valuable first-team experience.



The Scotsman has revealed that he enjoyed his stint with the second division side and feels the senior team playing time he got under his belt will help move his career forward.





During his time at Dens Park, McPake featured in the side's derby against Dundee United, which he is delighted to have done despite ending up on the losing side.







"I enjoyed it [loan spell at Dundee] a lot", McPake said on Rangers TV.



"I needed that kind of a valuable first-team experience and obviously that six months was valuable to me and the rest of my career. So, I enjoyed it a lot.





"Especially, the squad was under pressure a bit, so it was good to get that kind of insight.



"Also I played in the Dundee derby and I loved it, I enjoyed it. So, it was good."



McPake made seven league appearances during his loan spell at Dundee this season.

