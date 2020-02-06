I Want To Score And Beat Them – Rangers Starlet Setting Sights On Downing Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Kai Kennedy has revealed that he wants to lock horns with Celtic, get on the scoresheet and help the Gers put their rivals to the sword.



The Gers rewarded Kennedy for his rise through the youth set-up by handing him his senior debut in their Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer last month.













Coming on as a late substitute in the Gers' 2-0 win against the Scottish League One side, the 17-year-old fulfilled a childhood dream.



With his eyes now set on getting more first-team playing time, Kennedy has revealed that playing against rivals Celtic is a big aim and he would love to help Rangers to a win.





The teenage winger went on to express his desire to also get on the scoresheet against the Bhoys.







"It [match I would like to play in] would have to be an Old Firm game", Kennedy wrote in a Q&A on Twitter.



"It is some rivalry and it would be a dream for me to play in that game, score and beat them."





Kennedy has often joined up with Rangers' first team for training sessions this season and the starlet places huge value on the experience gained from it.



"It is a good experience for me to go round there so often and learn from their experiences", he wrote.



"I can take a lot from them so I will keep working hard, doing what I am doing and take it from there."



Having made his debut against Stranraer last month, Kennedy is now hopeful of getting more first team playing time under his belt.

