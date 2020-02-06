XRegister
26 October 2019

06/02/2020 - 11:26 GMT

I Wanted Right People – David Moyes On Confirming West Ham Backroom Staff

 




West Ham United boss David Moyes has revealed his happiness in confirming his coaching staff despite the time it took for him to make the appointments.

It was confirmed earlier today that former West Ham captain Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin have been added to Moyes’ backroom staff at the London Stadium.  


 



The arrival of the duo complete Moyes backroom staff and it has taken some time for him to finalise his coaching staff since taking charge of the club at the end of December.

Moyes is pleased to add Nolan and Nevin to his staff and believes that they will bring a wealth of experience to his team and the squad as the club prepare for the second half of the season.
 


The West Ham boss conceded that it took some time for him to confirm the full backroom coaching staff but is happy that he has got the right people in the right positions.



Moyes said on the club’s official site: “We welcome Kevin and Paul to the club and look forward to working with them.

“Both have a wealth of experience in the game and I’m sure they will make a very positive contribution between now and the end of the season.
 


“Kevin obviously knows the club very well having played here previously, while Paul’s coaching pedigree is excellent.

“It has taken some time to finalise the coaching staff, but I wanted to make sure I brought in the right people to help us, and both Kevin and Paul are fantastic additions.

“They will get working right away and we are all completely focused on the job we need to do in the coming weeks and months.”

West Ham are currently 18th in the league table on 24 points, a point shy of safety at the moment, and are in a big relegation battle.
 