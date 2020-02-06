Inter Ready To Offer Contract To Chelsea Linked Dries Mertens

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are poised to make a contract offer to Napoli forward Dries Mertens, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.



Mertens is out of contract in the summer and several clubs are eyeing snapping him up on a free transfer at the end of the season.













Chelsea were linked with an interest in him in the winter window and could go back in for him in the summer, when he will be a free agent.



Napoli have also reportedly offered him a new deal and it has been claimed Inter are about to table a contract offer for Mertens.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri are set to offer him a three-year contract worth €5m per season.







Inter are keen to make sure they secure the Belgian on a free transfer and are set to hold talks with the player and his representatives over a move in the summer.



Italian champions Juventus are also keeping close tabs on the wide-man, who has emerged as a hot property because of his contractual situation.





Mertens is yet to take a call on his future and is expected to consider all the proposals he receives.

