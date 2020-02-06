Interaction Between Dutch Boys Is Great – Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg has revealed that it is easy for him to approach his senior Dutch compatriots in Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum for advice.



The youngster joined Liverpool last summer and the teenager was part of the starting eleven that beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup earlier this week at Anfield.













Van den Berg insisted that there is excitement at the club about the way the young players performed while the senior squad are away for a warm-weather training camp this month.



The Dutchman insisted that help is readily available for the youngsters in the Liverpool squad, with the Dutch contingent being a tightly-knit group.





The young defender admits that he can easily approach a senior player such as Wijnaldum for help and he is happy that he gets to learn from the best defender in the world in the shape of Van Dijk.







Van den Berg told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I noticed that everyone at the club are proud of how we did as young boys.



“I will no doubt speak to Virgil. The mutual interaction between the Dutch boys is great anyway.





“With Ki-Jana Hoever, but also with Georginio Wijnaldum.



“I can always go up to them and with Van Dijk, I am learning from the best defender in the world.”



A Netherlands Under-19 international, Van den Berg has made four senior appearances for Liverpool this season.

