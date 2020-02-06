I’ve Noticed I’m Getting Better – Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg has insisted that he is only getting better at his craft by training against Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.



The Reds snapped up the teenage centre-back from PEC Zwolle last summer and he has already made four appearances for the club this season.













His decision to move to Liverpool at such a young age was questioned by many in the Netherlands, but Van den Berg believes the move is already paying off this season.



He admits that he could only imagine training against players such as Salah, Mane and Firmino before he moved to Liverpool last summer and he is getting to do that every week.





The Dutchman conceded that it is not easy to play against players of such quality, even in training, but he believes that he is improving as a defender because of the struggles he is facing on the training pitch against the best forwards in the world.







Van den Berg told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I train against the best forwards in the world, several times a week.



“At training sessions, I face Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. That is something that I could only imagine before.





“They are amongst the best attackers in the world and it is something difficult.



“But with trial and error, you notice that you are getting better and stronger.”



Van den Berg will hope to catch Jurgen Klopp's eye and make more appearances for Liverpool from now until the end of the season.

