XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/02/2020 - 11:14 GMT

I’ve Noticed I’m Getting Better – Liverpool Talent

 




Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg has insisted that he is only getting better at his craft by training against Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Reds snapped up the teenage centre-back from PEC Zwolle last summer and he has already made four appearances for the club this season.  


 



His decision to move to Liverpool at such a young age was questioned by many in the Netherlands, but Van den Berg believes the move is already paying off this season.

He admits that he could only imagine training against players such as Salah, Mane and Firmino before he moved to Liverpool last summer and he is getting to do that every week.
 


The Dutchman conceded that it is not easy to play against players of such quality, even in training, but he believes that he is improving as a defender because of the struggles he is facing on the training pitch against the best forwards in the world.



Van den Berg told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I train against the best forwards in the world, several times a week.

“At training sessions, I face Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. That is something that I could only imagine before.
 


“They are amongst the best attackers in the world and it is something difficult.

“But with trial and error, you notice that you are getting better and stronger.”

Van den Berg will hope to catch Jurgen Klopp's eye and make more appearances for Liverpool from now until the end of the season.
 