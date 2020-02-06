Luis Figo Said It – Celtic Star Taking On Board Legend’s Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Jonny Hayes has admitted that the volume of games is the biggest challenge awaiting the Bhoys this season, but is taking inspiration from Luis Figo's words by insisting that the easiest part of football are game days.



When the Hoops clinched their eighth consecutive Scottish Premiership title last season, they immediately turned their attention to bagging their ninth.













With half the season done and Neil Lennon's side having a seven-point lead at the top, they are on course to do that. However, the Celts cannot take their foot off the gas yet.



The volume of games left to be played will prove to be a big hurdle for Celtic, who are active in the league, the Scottish Cup and the Europa League, according to workhorse midfielder Hayes.





However, Hayes, recalling the words of Portuguese legend Figo, has insisted that playing games is the easiest part of football, with all the hard work done on the training pitch.







"The volume of games is the biggest challenge at this point in the season", Hayes told Celtic View (page 22).



"We have a game every three or four days and we've been quite unlucky with injuries, more than normal.





"The schedule is good, though, because when you're playing it keeps you ticking over and you just need to make sure you're ready because the manager will inevitably have to give some players a rest.



"I remember Luis Figo saying years ago that the easiest part of football is the Saturday.



"All the work is done on the training pitch and when game day comes, that should be the enjoyable bit.



"You prepare for the game at the weekend and with all the hard work and preparation done, you go out there and enjoy 90 minutes of football."



Celtic face Clyde in the Scottish Cup on Sunday and play two league games before their Europa League tie against FC Copenhagen on 20th of this month, meaning they will play four games in the space of 11 days.

