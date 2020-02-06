XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

06/02/2020 - 10:09 GMT

Manchester City Prepare To Offer Player As Part of Deal For Serie A Defender

 




Manchester City are prepared to offer Joao Cancelo to Inter as part of a deal to sign Milan Skriniar during the summer transfer window.

The defending Premier League champions are expected to concentrate on their defence in the summer and are considering bringing in two centre-backs at the end of the season.  


 



Manchester City have been keeping tabs on a number of players and Skriniar is one of the names at the top of their shortlist of targets for the next transfer window.

The Slovak has a contract until 2023 with Inter and is one of the lynchpins of Antonio Conte’s side, but Manchester City are prepared to try and push for his signature in the summer.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Pep Guardiola’s side are prepared to offer Cancelo to Inter as part of a deal to sign Skriniar.



Manchester City are considering offering a fee of around €65m and Cancelo in order to convince Inter to sell the Slovakia international.

Cancelo spent one season on loan at Inter, but the Nerazzurri did not sign him on a permanent basis. 
 


But Inter may be unlikely to consider selling Skriniar, who has been identified as one of the leaders of the squad by Conte.
 