Marcelo Bielsa Indicates Jean-Kevin Augustin Needs Time To Get Up To Speed

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated that new boy Jean-Kevin Augustin may need time to get up to speed.



The Whites signed the striker on a loan deal until the end of the season from RB Leipzig in January, but the Frenchman is yet to make his debut for the Yorkshire giants.













Leeds are hopeful that Augustin will help their cause to earn promotion to the Premier League this season, but Bielsa is not expecting an instant impact from his new striker.



He has no doubts about the striker's ability, but is of the view that it is wrong to expect him to hit the levels required from the first game, especially in a league such as the Championship.





The Leeds boss said in a press conference: "I'm confident in Augustin's ability. I believe he's a player with great skills.







“But in football, and even more in a league like the Championship, a player can't arrive and play without being at an ideal level.



"If Augustin gets to 70 per cent of his skills, it is enough for him to play here. If he can only use 50 per cent of his skills then it is not enough.”





Bielsa is prepared to continue to trust Patrick Bamford despite Augustin’s arrival and thinks that it is easy to criticise the Leeds striker.



The Argentine tactician feels that Bamford should not be underestimated..



“It's very easy to criticise Bamford because he misses chances but he scored 12 times.



“We shouldn't underestimate him."



Bielsa kept faith with Bamford before Augustin's arrival, even though it led to Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah.

