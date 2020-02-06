Not Interested – QPR Star On Suggestion He Is Backup At Loan Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers loanee Toni Leistner has insisted that it does not bother him to be viewed by some as a backup option at 1.FC Koln and is keen to play his part in helping the team this season.



Koln snapped up the 29-year-old centre-back on a loan deal until the end of the season from QPR during the January transfer window.













Leistner was playing regular football at QPR, but may only a squad option at Koln during the second half of the season.



But the German insisted that the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga was a massive draw and he wanted to taste playing in the top tier of German football with Koln during his loan stint.





The QPR-contracted defender told German daily Bild: “[The reason I moved is] because it is a huge opportunity for me to play in the Bundesliga and FC are a big name.







“You don’t say no if you have never played in the league.



“Actually, I didn’t plan to change [clubs] this winter, so I was all the happier with this opportunity.”





Leistner is not losing sleep over some viewing him as a backup option at Koln as he remains keen to play regular football in Germany.



He is keen to prove his mettle at Koln and help the club to avoid being relegated from the Bundesliga this season.



“I am not interested in being called a back-up option.



“I want to play football here, take my chance and show what I can do and thus play my part to ensure Koln don’t get relegated.”



Koln have a purchase option included in the loan agreement.

