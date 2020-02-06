XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/02/2020 - 16:55 GMT

Not Interested – QPR Star On Suggestion He Is Backup At Loan Club

 




Queens Park Rangers loanee Toni Leistner has insisted that it does not bother him to be viewed by some as a backup option at 1.FC Koln and is keen to play his part in helping the team this season.

Koln snapped up the 29-year-old centre-back on a loan deal until the end of the season from QPR during the January transfer window.  


 



Leistner was playing regular football at QPR, but may only a squad option at Koln during the second half of the season.

But the German insisted that the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga was a massive draw and he wanted to taste playing in the top tier of German football with Koln during his loan stint.
 


The QPR-contracted defender told German daily Bild: “[The reason I moved is] because it is a huge opportunity for me to play in the Bundesliga and FC are a big name.



“You don’t say no if you have never played in the league.

“Actually, I didn’t plan to change [clubs] this winter, so I was all the happier with this opportunity.”
 


Leistner is not losing sleep over some viewing him as a backup option at Koln as he remains keen to play regular football in Germany.

He is keen to prove his mettle at Koln and help the club to avoid being relegated from the Bundesliga this season.

“I am not interested in being called a back-up option.

“I want to play football here, take my chance and show what I can do and thus play my part to ensure Koln don’t get relegated.”

Koln have a purchase option included in the loan agreement.
 