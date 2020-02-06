Short Term, Long Term – Celtic Talent Sets Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic youngster Stephen Welsh has expressed his desire to work with the Hoops first team more often after making his debut against Hamilton Academical earlier this week.



The 20-year-old joined Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton on loan in the summer with a view to accumulating first team playing time.













Welsh had 15 league appearances and three Scottish Cup appearances to his name for the Ton when parent club Celtic recalled him last month.



The defender then went on to make his senior team debut for the Bhoys against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership a week later.





While all that took place in quick succession, Welsh has now set his eyes on working with the Celtic senior team more often and being considered for matchday squads, but he is disappointed he is not to eligible to play in the side's Scottish Cup tie against Clyde on Sunday.







"Long-term, I'd love to be working with the first team as much as I can", Welsh told Celtic View (page 40).



"Short-term, I just want to train hard and train well every time I'm on the training pitch.





"In doing so, hopefully I can be considered for the matchday squad as much as possible.



"I'm unfortunately cup-tied for the Scottish Cup match against Clyde this Sunday, which means I'm working towards getting a nod for the next run of league games if I can."



While he will not be available for team selection on Sunday, Welsh will be hopeful of earning a spot in the matchday squad when Celtic host Hearts on Wednesday night.

