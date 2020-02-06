The Coaching Staff Always Use This Mantra – Celtic Star Lifts Lid

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic work-horse Jonny Hayes has stressed the need for the Hoops players to be always ready to step up when needed, revealing the mantra that the Bhoys coaching staff have.



The Bhoys are currently sitting on top of the Scottish Premiership table, with a seven-point lead over rivals Rangers, and are on course to win their ninth league title in-a-row.













However, with the Gers having a game in hand and matches coming in thick and fast, it is not yet time for Neil Lennon and co to start celebrating.



While they are in the driving seat, Celtic still have a job to do and Hoops midfielder Hayes is in no doubt the entire squad will be needed, something he revealed is at the core of the coaching staff's message.





Along with the league, Celtic are still active in the Europa League and the Scottish Cup, and with squad rotation almost inevitable, the 32-year-old has talked up the importance of having a positive mentality and readiness within the team.







"The mantra that all the coaching staff use here is that everyone needs to be ready", Hayes told Celtic View (page 22).



"The other players, if they're not playing in the next game, might be in for the following fixture so, in terms of mentality, it's important to try and enforce a positive mentality and outlook on training and game.





"That way you're ready physically and mentally when called upon."



Celtic are in cup action this coming weekend, meaning their next league assignment is at home against Hearts on Wednesday evening.

