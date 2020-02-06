This Is What Christopher Jullien and Scott Brown Said To Me – Celtic Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic youngster Stephen Welsh has revealed what team-mates Christopher Jullien and Scott Brown told him before he made his debut against Hamilton Academical.



Last month, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic recalled 20-year-old defender Welsh from his loan at second division club Greenock Morton.













The youngster was named on the Hoops bench in their game against Ross County the following day and then went on to make his debut against Hamilton a week later.



With such a big moment in his life lying ahead of him, Welsh asked skipper Brown and senior centre-back Jullien for advice.





Welsh has revealed that he was advised by the two to enjoy his game and stay away from making things complicated, and he believes he succeeded in doing so.







"I spoke a lot with Christopher Jullien and Broony", Welsh told Celtic View (page 40).



"Chris told me to play my usual game, to enjoy myself and not to think of the game as anything too different from what I was used to, besides it being at a higher level.





"The talking he did with me was more calming, which was really good for me.



"Broony said some of the same things before the game, and said I don't need to do anything special or overcomplicated, and I should try to keep things nice and simple.



"I think that's what I did best in the game, I managed to stay calm and composed, and I was pleased it didn't really faze me."



Welsh went on to help Celtic beat the Accies 4-1 on his debut.

