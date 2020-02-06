XRegister
26 October 2019

06/02/2020 - 20:27 GMT

This Is When Neil Lennon Pulled Me Aside – Celtic Talent On Bhoys Bow

 




Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has revealed that he only found out he was going to make his Hoops debut against Hamilton Academical on the eve of the game.

Last month, Welsh was laser-focused on getting as much playing time as possible under his belt during his season-long loan at Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton.  


 



However, on 24th January, the 20-year-old centre-back was recalled by his parent club Celtic and a week after that the youngster was handed his Hoops debut against Hamilton in the league.

While he went on to help Celtic to win the game 4-1, Welsh has admitted that he was feeling nervous before kick-off, but believes it would only have been wrong if he had not felt that way.
 


Welsh was not aware that he was going to make his debut until the eve of the game and has revealed that Neil Lennon himself pulled him aside after training on Saturday to inform him that he was going to feature against Hamilton.



"I found out I was going to be in the starting eleven for the Hamilton game on the Saturday afternoon at training", Welsh told Celtic View (page 40).

"The gaffer pulled me aside and asked if I was ready, and I was like, 'Yup, I'm definitely ready for it!'
 


"I had a little bit of nerves before the game, but I think that's natural.

"In fact, I think there would be something wrong if I didn't have a little bit of nerves before my senior Celtic debut."

Having made his Celtic debut, Welsh will be aiming to kick on over the coming months for the Bhoys.
 