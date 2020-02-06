This Team Our Champions League Threat – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann believes Bayern Munich are one team who can cause the Reds problems over two legs in the Champions League.



The Reds won the Champions League last season and are amongst the favourites to win the trophy again this season, along with the Premier League title.













The Reds are set to face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 later this month and are favourites to take care of the Spanish giants and progress deeper in the competition.



Not many sides fancy facing Liverpool in Europe at the moment, but Hamann believes Bayern Munich are the team who can cause problems for Jurgen Klopp’s side over two legs in the Champions League.





“If one team can be dangerous to Liverpool in two games in Champions League this season it is Bayern Munich”, he told German magazine Sport Bild.







Liverpool put Bayern Munich to the sword last season on their way to winning the Champions League.



Bayern Munich have recovered form this season and have fought their way back to the top of the Bundesliga table after a slow start.





They have been drawn to face Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg taking place at Stamford Bridge on 25th February.

