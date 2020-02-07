Bayern Munich Supremo Keen Not To Provoke Manchester City Over Leroy Sane

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has refused to discuss the possibility of the club signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the summer.



The German champions were open about their interest in the winger last summer and publicly chased the player all throughout the transfer window before the start of the current season.













The move didn’t materialise as Sane suffered a serious knee injury but the Bavarians are again interested in getting their hands on the player during the next summer transfer window.



Bayern Munich are expected to start talks with the player’s agent before the end of the season but they do not want to go public about their interest in the 24-year-old.





Rummenigge stressed that he does not want to discuss Sane and provoke his Manchester City counterparts.







He told German broadcaster Sport1 when asked about interest in Sane: “I don’t want to say anything about players who are under contract with other clubs.



“And I don’t want to trigger a discussion at Manchester City.





“I don’t want to confirm or deny it, we will do our job.”



Manchester City are expected to ask for a fee in the region of €100m before they agree to sell Sane in the summer.

