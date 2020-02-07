Bit Much To Call Odsonne Edouard World Class, Former Celtic Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough believes Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard is not a world class player yet, but feels he is heading down the path taken by former Bhoy Moussa Dembele.



Edouard, who initially arrived Parkhead on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before signing permanently in 2018, has been a lynchpin in Neil Lennon's side this season.













With a goal involvement of 28 in the league so far, the 22-year-old Frenchman has spearheaded the attack for the Hoops and his form over the last seasons has earned him praise from all sides.



Some have suggested that Edouard is a world class striker, but former Celtic goalkeeper Rough believes that is a stretch and is of the opinion that the youngster still has a long way to go to receive the tag.





However, the 68-year-old, who expects the centre-forward to leave Celtic soon, has pointed out that Edouard is following former Hoops star Dembele's path, having shown constant progression at Celtic Park.







"Most definitely [Edouard will leave soon]", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I think 'world class' is maybe just a wee bit too much. I think you have to be at a really, really big club and start winning big tournaments to get that tag.





"But I think a lot of people are now looking at the comparison between him and Dembele – the progress and the way that he has gone – it looks as if it's the same sort of a path.



"He has certainly shown everything that Dembele had at this moment in time and he has still a lot to go."



Edouard has scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists from his 37 appearances across all competitions so for this season.

