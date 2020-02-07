XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/02/2020 - 12:44 GMT

Bit Much To Call Odsonne Edouard World Class, Former Celtic Star Feels

 




Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough believes Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard is not a world class player yet, but feels he is heading down the path taken by former Bhoy Moussa Dembele.

Edouard, who initially arrived Parkhead on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before signing permanently in 2018, has been a lynchpin in Neil Lennon's side this season.  


 



With a goal involvement of 28 in the league so far, the 22-year-old Frenchman has spearheaded the attack for the Hoops and his form over the last seasons has earned him praise from all sides.

Some have suggested that Edouard is a world class striker, but former Celtic goalkeeper Rough believes that is a stretch and is of the opinion that the youngster still has a long way to go to receive the tag.
 


However, the 68-year-old, who expects the centre-forward to leave Celtic soon, has pointed out that Edouard is following former Hoops star Dembele's path, having shown constant progression at Celtic Park.



"Most definitely [Edouard will leave soon]", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"I think 'world class' is maybe just a wee bit too much. I think you have to be at a really, really big club and start winning big tournaments to get that tag.
 


"But I think a lot of people are now looking at the comparison between him and Dembele – the progress and the way that he has gone – it looks as if it's the same sort of a path.

"He has certainly shown everything that Dembele had at this moment in time and he has still a lot to go."

Edouard has scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists from his 37 appearances across all competitions so for this season.
 