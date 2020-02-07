Definitely – Rangers Star Wants To Follow Example of Countrymen Who Lit Up Ibrox

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Nikola Katic wants to follow the paths of former Gers Dado Prso and Nikica Jelavic and help the side to success.



The 23-year-old centre-back became the fourth Croatian to move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers when he signed for the club in the summer of 2018.













While Niko Kranjcar, the third Croatian to ply his trade for the Gers, had little to no success at the club, the two that preceded the midfielder made their mark at Ibrox.



Although they played for Rangers during different time periods, both Prso and Jelavic helped the club to win a league title and the Scottish League Cup.





With his predecessors having made history at the club, Katic has expressed his desire to follow their paths and lead Rangers to success during his time at Ibrox.







However, the 23-year-old is aware of the challenges that lay ahead of him.



"Definitely [I want to try and do what Dado and Nikica did here] because they did a really good job here – won the league, scored goals and made history", Katic told Rangers TV.





"That's definitely something me and Borna [Barisic], as well, try to put in our performances, to bring even as close as possible to their success."



Katic has made 24 appearances across all competitons for Rangers so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

