Everton Also Interested In Arsenal Linked Ligue 1 Defender

Everton and Borussia Dortmund are also admirers of Lille defender Gabriel, who has been linked with Arsenal.



Gabriel has emerged as a strong young defender since he joined Lille from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2018.













The young defender has been attracting the interest of several clubs and Lille are considering cashing in on him at the end of the season.



Arsenal have been tracking the Brazilian with a view to signing him in the summer, but there is expected to be increased competition for his signature.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Everton are also in the mix to sign the Brazilian during the summer transfer window.







The Toffees have been keeping tabs on him and are prepared to put in big money to sign him before the start of next season.



Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also keeping an eye on Gabriel and are considering making a move for him.





Lille are expecting to pocket a fee of around €32m if they decide to sell Gabriel when the summer transfer window swings open.

