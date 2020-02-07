Feels Like We’ve Come Long Way – Rangers Talent On Development Squad’s Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Josh McPake believes the Gers development squad have come a long way in a short space of time and feels the youngsters are ready to step up to the first-team.



The Scottish giants have placed great emphasis on their youth set-up as they look to bring through talents into the first team.













Rangers' Under-19s side have earned a spot in the playoffs of the UEFA Youth League, where they will take on Atletico Madrid's youth side next week.



Domestically, the Gers' Under-21s team have made their way into the semi-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup and are getting ready to lock horns with Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle next weekend.





Reflecting on the development squad's season so far, McPake believes the team and the players have made a lot of progress in a short space of time and is confident that they are all ready to break into Steven Gerrard's first-team.







"It feels like we have come a long way in a short period of time", McPake said on Rangers TV.



"But it feels like, looking at us, we feel we are ready and hopefully prove ourselves to the fans, to the coaching staff, that we can make that step up."





While next Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final will be a chance for the youngsters to prove their worth, McPake believes it is also an opportunity for the Gers fans to witness the progress they have made.



"A brilliant occasion. An occasion for people to come watch, fans to come watch", he said.



"In our case, a platform to prove ourselves and try and get in the first-team in front of the coaching staff."



Having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Dundee, McPake will be looking to put his first-team experience to good use at Rangers.

