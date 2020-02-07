XRegister
26 October 2019

07/02/2020 - 17:10 GMT

Former Blackburn Star Questions Whether Rovers Have Enough To Make Playoffs

 




Tony Gale has admitted he is unsure if former club Blackburn Rovers have enough to finish in a playoff spot in the Championship, but is not willing to totally write them off.

Blackburn, under Tony Mowbray, are only six points off the top six after a run of two wins in their last three games.  


 



Mowbray is hoping to guide Rovers up into the top six by the time the final ball of the regular season in the Championship is kicked and he will want a positive result against Fulham on Saturday.

Gale, who played for both clubs, admits he has spoken to people at Ewood Park and the feedback has been of progression in recent months. 
 


The former Blackburn defender though admits that he is not sure whether Mowbray's men have enough for the top six, despite backing them as outsiders. 



In his column for Fulham's official site, Gale wrote: "We’re [Fulham] off to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, and they’re a side who have picked up recently 

"I’ve got my connections to them, even though I was only there for one season. I’ve spoken to some of the guys up there recently and they say they’re doing really well. 
 


"I question whether they’ve got quite enough to make the Play-Offs, but they’re an outside bet I would say. 

"Everyone I speak to says they’re doing well but that they’re punching above their weight."

Blackburn went down to a 2-0 loss in the earlier meeting with Fulham this season and have not beaten the Cottagers since 2016.
 