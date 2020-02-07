Former Celtic Star Puts Price On Odsonne Edouard

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Alan Stubbs is of the view that the Bhoys could get as much as £40m for Odsonne Edouard in the summer transfer window.



Edouard has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season and is powering Celtic’s title challenge against Rangers in the current campaign.













Several clubs in Europe and the Premier League have been keeping tabs on the striker and Celtic are likely to be tested with offers for his services in the summer



Stubbs believes Edouard will leave at some point, but feels Celtic must make sure that they delay the inevitable as much as possible and not rush him out of the club.





He is expecting rumours around Edouard’s future at the end of the season and believes he is going to be the biggest outgoing transfer in Celtics history as the club might get as much as £40m for the Frenchman.







The former Bhoy said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “Even though he is playing so well, you don’t want to rush him.



“He is in no rush to go because he is going to go, no matter what, so you might as well enjoy him.





“I think Neil and Celtic know that at some point [he will leave].



“There will be a lot of rumours around him in the summer and we have seen some big players go from Celtic such as [Virgil] van Dijk.



“This will be the biggest transfer that Celtic have received for a player.



“I think he is potentially going to be £30m, £35m or £40m.”



Leicester City have been linked with an interest in Edouard with Brendan Rodgers believed to be keen on reuniting with the Frenchman at the King Power Stadium.

