Former Germany Star Advises Bayern Munich Against Leroy Sane Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann has advised Bayern Munich to sign Milot Rashica instead of spending big money on Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.



Sane was close to joinig Bayern Munich last summer before he suffered a serious knee injury, but has continued to remain on the German champions’ radar.













Bayern Munich are expected to rekindle their pursuit of the winger at the end of the season and are believed to be prepared to pay a fee in the region of €100m for the Germany international.



But Hamann believes if Bayern Munich want to spend that kind of money, they should do it on signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.





He feels Bayern Munich can save money on a winger by signing Rashica from Werder Bremen, someone who would be a much cheaper option than Sane.







The former Liverpool star told German daily Bild: “To bring in a player for €100m and not knowing whether he will work out or not – I can have Havertz and I know he will do anything to be successful.



“And if you still need a winger, I would look towards Bremen.





“Rashica would certainly be a cheaper option and he would do well.”



Werder Bremen are tipped to look for a transfer fee of €40m for Rashica if they are tested for him in the summer.

