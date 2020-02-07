XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/02/2020 - 12:25 GMT

Give Him Time – Steven Gerrard On Rangers 21-Year-Old

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is certain that new Gers star Ianis Hagi scoring the winner against Hibernian is going to get people carried away, but wants the youngster to be given time to adapt.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers left it late to do their first bit of business in the winter transfer window, announcing the loan signing of Hagi from Genk on deadline day.  


 



The 21-year-old midfielder made his Gers debut as a substitute against Aberdeen just two days after signing for the club, before making his full debut against Hibernian on Wednesday.

Hagi went on to mark the occasion by finding the back of the net in the 84th minute of the game, helping Rangers complete a comeback 2-1 win.
 


Having made a big start to his Ibrox spell, Gerrard believes people will get carried away, but wants them to give the Romania international time to adapt.



"It was a fantastic finish from Ianis, you can see him coming to terms with the speed and physical side but he grew as the game continued and was brave to go and get the ball and keep trying", Gerrard told a press conference.

"I am sure people will get carried away now but he will certainly take time to adapt."
 


Rangers lock horns with Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup on Saturday and Gerrard is hopeful that his side can replicate their second half performance against Hibernian.

"This is a club that demands you give everything in all competitions and that is what we will be doing tomorrow", Gerrard said.

"Hopefully, we carry on from that second-half performance against Hibs."

It remains to be seen if Hagi will be starting the game but, having scored the winner against Hibs, the 21-year-old will be raring to go.
 