Give Him Time – Steven Gerrard On Rangers 21-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is certain that new Gers star Ianis Hagi scoring the winner against Hibernian is going to get people carried away, but wants the youngster to be given time to adapt.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers left it late to do their first bit of business in the winter transfer window, announcing the loan signing of Hagi from Genk on deadline day.













The 21-year-old midfielder made his Gers debut as a substitute against Aberdeen just two days after signing for the club, before making his full debut against Hibernian on Wednesday.



Hagi went on to mark the occasion by finding the back of the net in the 84th minute of the game, helping Rangers complete a comeback 2-1 win.





Having made a big start to his Ibrox spell, Gerrard believes people will get carried away, but wants them to give the Romania international time to adapt.







"It was a fantastic finish from Ianis, you can see him coming to terms with the speed and physical side but he grew as the game continued and was brave to go and get the ball and keep trying", Gerrard told a press conference.



"I am sure people will get carried away now but he will certainly take time to adapt."





Rangers lock horns with Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup on Saturday and Gerrard is hopeful that his side can replicate their second half performance against Hibernian.



"This is a club that demands you give everything in all competitions and that is what we will be doing tomorrow", Gerrard said.



"Hopefully, we carry on from that second-half performance against Hibs."



It remains to be seen if Hagi will be starting the game but, having scored the winner against Hibs, the 21-year-old will be raring to go.

