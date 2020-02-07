Goals – Former Top Flight Star Highlights Key Celtic Aspect

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish Premiership star Alex Rae believes the goals throughout the Celtic squad provide a massive advantage for the Bhoys.



Defender Christopher Jullien got on the scoresheet in Celtic’s 4-1 win over Hamilton last weekend, with Callum McGregor also scoring in the win over Motherwell in midweek.













Celtic have a seven-point lead at the top of the league table and have managed to wrestle the advantage in the title race from Rangers after looking like loosening their grip ahead of the winter break.



Rae believes Celtic’s ability to get goals from all areas of their squad is a massive boost for the team, as the strikers are not under pressure all the time to get on the scoresheet.





He highlighted Jullien’s ability to score from set-pieces and feels he did brilliantly to finish from open play against a difficult Hamilton defence at the weekend.







Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think that is one of the key things for Celtic, they have got goals throughout the team.



“Jullien is a massive threat at set plays and obviously from open play [against Hamilton].





“The way he finished it was great as it looked as though it wasn’t going to come and Hamilton just dug in.”



Celtic will next take on Clyde in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

