He Doesn’t Even Know – Former Leeds Star Feels Nottingham Forest Man Unpredictable

Ben Parker feels Leeds United could have a tricky time keeping Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi quiet at the City Ground on Saturday due to his unpredictability.



The 27-year-old has been a crucial member of Sabri Lamouchi's team this season, featuring in all 30 league games for the Tricky Trees, scoring two goals and providing six assists.













The winger joined Nottingham Forest from Bolton Wanderers in the summer and Lamouchi has regularly placed his trust in him to deliver.



Ameobi came off the bench at Elland Road in August to help Nottingham Forest come from behind to draw 1-1 with Leeds and the winger will be looking to be equally influential against the Whites on Saturday.





Parker, who feels that the player has been reborn at Nottingham Forest, said on LUTV: "Amoebi has almost got a new lease of life.







"I remember him from the last couple of years at Bolton, not really getting much game time there, but [his talent has not been in doubt].



"He came off the bench at Elland Road and changed the momentum in Nottingham Forest's favour by being just direct."





Parker believes that the winger is unpredictable, which could make him tricky for Leeds to deal with.



"He's one of those players where when you are marking we don't know which way he goes.



"I don't think he knows which way it's going to go half of the time, which is quite difficult."



Ameobi has provided two assists for Nottingham Forest in their last six league games, chipping in against Blackburn Rovers and Reading.

