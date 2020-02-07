XRegister
26 October 2019

07/02/2020 - 17:14 GMT

He's Mature Beyond His Years – Celtic Star Impressed With Team-mate

 




Celtic midfielder Jonny Hayes has hailed Bhoys team-mate Callum McGregor for his maturity and believes the team are lucky to have many experienced midfielders in their ranks.

The Hoops currently have a seven-point lead over Rangers and are on course to win their ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.  


 



However, with still a long way to go and a high volume of games left, versatile midfielder Hayes is aware of the need to grind out results between now and the end of the campaign.

The 32-year-old believes Celtic are lucky to have a number of experienced midfielders in their ranks as he feels players who are good at decision making can make the difference for the team.
 


Hayes is especially a fan of McGregor and believes the 26-year-old midfielder is mature beyond his age.



"We're lucky enough that we have a lot of experience in the engine room of this team", Hayes told Celtic View (page 22).

"Take Callum McGregor for example, he's more mature beyond his years.
 


"In certain games you need to see out results and grind out results.

"When you have players who know when to hold on to the ball, make runs or be unselfish then it makes all the difference.

"The older you get the more you realise that the result for the team is the most important things."

McGregor has made 25 league appearances for Celtic so far this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists.
 